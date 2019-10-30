WBI Investments Inc. Sells 7,711 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 159.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 267.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,955,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,384 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 73.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $93,015.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,902.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,116 shares of company stock worth $1,383,646. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of The Western Union to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.20. 6,213,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,706. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 309.12% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.