WBI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of B&G Foods worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 9.7% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 28,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 11.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 9.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

In related news, Director Deann L. Brunts purchased 2,483 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $47,127.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,722.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BGS stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.46. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.24 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.