WBI Investments Inc. Has $777,000 Stock Position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIRT. ValuEngine raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Compass Point set a $18.00 price target on Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

VIRT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. 1,461,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,877. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. Virtu Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.