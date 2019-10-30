WBI Investments Inc. Has $626,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,049 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,408,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,152,000 after buying an additional 355,575 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,081,000 after buying an additional 1,609,068 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 57,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 105,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 32,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Buckingham Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

PHM stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.57. 4,598,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,398. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

