WBI Investments Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 230.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,567 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Greif by 92.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Greif by 56.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

GEF traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.76. 105,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,772. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $52.92. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

