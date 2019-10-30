WBI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,500 Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,711,000 after acquiring an additional 30,506 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 10.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,872,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,461,000 after acquiring an additional 263,676 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,130,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,417 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,017,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,840,000 after acquiring an additional 158,355 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,242,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $46,847.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at $756,895.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $120,624.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,236 shares of company stock worth $357,512 in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.13. 143,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,887. Franklin Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $348.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

FELE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

