WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1,292.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,113 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 86,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,635,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Amphenol from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.79.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,275. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $105.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total value of $5,524,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,524,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $1,369,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,900 shares of company stock worth $48,209,355. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

