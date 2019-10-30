Waverton Investment Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,669 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.56. 12,048,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,541,033. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.51. The company has a market cap of $200.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

