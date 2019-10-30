Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $140.45 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRE traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,413. Watford has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99.

In other Watford news, Director Thomas Miller purchased 4,000 shares of Watford stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Rathgeber purchased 2,500 shares of Watford stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,700 shares of company stock worth $153,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Watford in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

