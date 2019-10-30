Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,376,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,176 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 2.2% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 1.27% of Waste Management worth $618,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,963,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,149,109,000 after purchasing an additional 174,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after purchasing an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,126,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,549,000 after acquiring an additional 27,195 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 12.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,904,000 after acquiring an additional 435,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $112.67. 1,098,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,947. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $68,294.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,347 shares of company stock worth $1,585,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

