Washington Trust Bank Sells 582 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 54,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 97,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 56,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.03. 1,788,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $73.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Stephens set a $71.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

