Washington Trust Bank Sells 5,128 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1,723.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AT&T by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,364,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 34,007,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,640,674. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $278.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

