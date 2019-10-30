Washington Trust Bank Sells 2,077 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in Comcast by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,070,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.69. 14,442,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,853,701. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $206.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

In other Comcast news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,254 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

