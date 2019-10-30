Washington Trust Bank Lowers Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 307,569 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,201,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,825,000 after buying an additional 313,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,756,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,890,000 after buying an additional 11,199,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,141,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,479,000 after buying an additional 441,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,546,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,030,000 after buying an additional 114,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,506,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,203,000 after buying an additional 79,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,735,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

