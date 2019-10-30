Washington Trust Bank Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 728,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $123,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 115,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.95. 2,891,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.85. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

