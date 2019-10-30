Washington Trust Bank Boosts Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Centurylink by 563.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Centurylink by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Centurylink by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Centurylink by 279.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price target on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

Centurylink stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. 9,593,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,632,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

