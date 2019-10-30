Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Lifted by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 364.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $129.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,574,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021,028. The firm has a market cap of $233.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

