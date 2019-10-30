Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,949 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,837,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,518.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 573,924 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,893,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $158,171,000 after purchasing an additional 549,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.65.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

