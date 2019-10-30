Wagner Bowman Management Corp Sells 1,591 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.84. 9,625,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,265,421. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $340.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

