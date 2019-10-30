Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.84 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WDR opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.45. Waddell & Reed Financial has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

