W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Trims Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,027 shares during the quarter. CVR Energy comprises 0.8% of W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CVR Energy worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at about $5,181,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 111.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 409.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 36,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the second quarter worth about $636,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVI traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.70. 534,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,747. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.39.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Several research firms recently commented on CVI. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

