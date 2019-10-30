W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,678 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 91,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 29,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $86,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,354.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $1,507,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,148. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $88.25. 2,321,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,148. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average is $81.02. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

