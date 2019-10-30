W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Sells 56,568 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,568 shares during the quarter. PacWest Bancorp accounts for about 0.7% of W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,565,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Christian sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $359,955.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,952.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

PACW stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 476,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 33.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

