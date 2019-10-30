W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Sells 3,947 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC cut its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,883,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,152,000 after purchasing an additional 158,269 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,656,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,602,000 after purchasing an additional 467,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,099,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,820,000 after purchasing an additional 399,633 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,048,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,887,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,339,000 after purchasing an additional 101,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.13. 878,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.16.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $570,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $28,677.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,683.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,742 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura assumed coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

