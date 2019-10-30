W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Sells 31,818 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC reduced its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,818 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of UGI worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 214.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in UGI during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in UGI during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 988,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,495. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.08. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $59.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. UGI had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UGI. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on UGI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

