W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,174 shares during the quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,059.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 47,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,010. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.84. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $52,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,500 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $66.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

