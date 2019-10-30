W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC reduced its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,935 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 30.9% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 745,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,863,000 after purchasing an additional 176,123 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 38.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth $10,556,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBGI. ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cannonball Research began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

SBGI stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.16. 891,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,679. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.18. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $66.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.48 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

