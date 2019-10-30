Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €59.20 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €59.20 ($68.84) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €51.30 ($59.65) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €53.43 ($62.13).

Shares of VNA traded up €0.57 ($0.66) on Tuesday, reaching €47.58 ($55.33). The stock had a trading volume of 836,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion and a PE ratio of 20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €45.81 and a 200 day moving average of €45.14. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €39.40 ($45.81) and a twelve month high of €48.95 ($56.92).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

