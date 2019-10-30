Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €210.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €210.00 ($244.19) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €176.00 ($204.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €183.38 ($213.23).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 traded up €1.28 ($1.49) on Wednesday, reaching €174.58 ($203.00). 1,554,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €134.08 ($155.91) and a 1-year high of €176.30 ($205.00). The company has a 50-day moving average of €159.91 and a 200-day moving average of €151.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

