Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VOD. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Vodafone Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,507. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Motco raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 4,686.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.