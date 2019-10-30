Vita Group (ASX:VTG) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG) traded up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$1.24 ($0.88) and last traded at A$1.23 ($0.87), 131,410 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 617,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.21 ($0.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $198.97 million and a PE ratio of 8.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.39.

Vita Group Company Profile (ASX:VTG)

Vita Group Limited markets and sells information and communications technology products for small-to-medium business, retail, and large enterprise and government customers in Australia. The company also offers services, technology accessories, and men's active and lifestyle apparels. In addition, it provides medical grade skincare treatments and products.

