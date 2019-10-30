Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Short Interest Update

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,890,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 14,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,523,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,296. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. Vistra Energy has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,362.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Energy will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,500.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 339,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,357,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

