Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.33.

Shares of VRTS stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $109.11. 61,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,067. The stock has a market cap of $748.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.20.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.51 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 327.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

