Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $719,000 in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Tech Data by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECD stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $123.59. 266,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,142. Tech Data Corp has a one year low of $70.41 and a one year high of $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.28.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Tech Data news, CFO Charles V. Dannewitz sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Beth E. Simonetti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $157,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,352,943. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TECD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on Tech Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $115.00 price objective on Tech Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

