Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $609,000 in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 118,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,407,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $107.00 target price on Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 price objective on Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

GPI stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.58. The stock had a trading volume of 130,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,953. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.06. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $108.99.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 10,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $880,266.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $1,520,816.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,717.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,749 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,068 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.