Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $667,000 Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Kadant worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 10.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,681,000 after buying an additional 117,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 18.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 942,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,546,000 after purchasing an additional 145,505 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 5.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 644,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,509,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 436,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price target on Kadant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

Shares of KAI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.97. 77,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,967. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.37. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.44 and a 1-year high of $103.01. The company has a market cap of $965.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 4,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 4,500 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $400,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,042.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,539 shares of company stock worth $744,561. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

