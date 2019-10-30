Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $28,387.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,488.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $32,354.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,084.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,240 shares of company stock worth $114,739 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BXMT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.25. 552,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,510. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.58%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.