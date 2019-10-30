Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKFN. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 115.1% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 332,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 177,839 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at $7,397,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 327.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 103,176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,021,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,852,000 after buying an additional 62,656 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,522,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKFN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 81,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,575. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 10,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $473,109.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,859,296.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,066.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $468,290 and have sold 15,314 shares worth $664,749. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

LKFN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

