Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANIP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after buying an additional 114,084 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 375,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,071,000 after buying an additional 95,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,682,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $7,071,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,524,000 after buying an additional 69,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $516,963.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,451 shares of company stock worth $7,006,801. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.11. The company had a trading volume of 202,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,528. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

