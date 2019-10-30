Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 1,000 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 28.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,328 shares during the period.

SERV traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $41.27. 1,475,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,925. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SERV has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Servicemaster Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Servicemaster Global from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

