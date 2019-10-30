Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Holdings in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Univar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Univar by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Univar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Univar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Univar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of UNVR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Univar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rhonda Germany Ballintyn bought 4,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $100,681.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,492.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen D. Newlin bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $63,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,042.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 18,196 shares of company stock worth $361,075. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

