Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 1,200 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AlarmCom news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $943,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,443 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.96. 174,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,095. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $121.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AlarmCom from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

