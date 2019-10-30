Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issues Earnings Results

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. 56,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 17.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.28. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $36.73.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.