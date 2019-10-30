Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VBND) Shares Up 0.2%

Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VBND)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.67, 86 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.56.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.