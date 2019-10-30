Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.97

Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.97 and last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 233757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

VIAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie downgraded Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $31.00 target price on Viacom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Viacom by 786.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Viacom by 70.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 469,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 193,467 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Viacom by 0.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viacom in the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Viacom in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

