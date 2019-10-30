Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) Short Interest Up 14.9% in October

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,100 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the September 15th total of 406,500 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIA opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. Viacom has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIA. BidaskClub cut shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

