VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

VFC traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $82.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,405. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $96.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 45.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

In other VF news, General Counsel Laura C. Meagher sold 6,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $558,510.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $157,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,217.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,707 shares of company stock worth $5,422,330. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

