Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Raised by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,486 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.9% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,527,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,708,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,068,366,000 after purchasing an additional 785,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,002,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,942,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,219,943 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $248.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

