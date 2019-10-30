Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,570,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 91,257 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 4.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $94,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,281,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $244,614,000 after acquiring an additional 688,375 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 252,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,057,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $117,566,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $248.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,943. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

