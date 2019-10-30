Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after buying an additional 22,355 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,210,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Verisign stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.21. 4,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,129. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.62. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.19 and a 52-week high of $221.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Verisign had a net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $308.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

